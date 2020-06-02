Wilson man faces murder charge in shooting of 30-year-old

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A 48-year-old was arrested and charged in connection with a May 29 fatal shooting in Wilson.

The incident was reported just before 1:45 p.m. in the 1700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway, according to a news release from Wilson police.

A 911 caller said “that a person had been shot in their front yard,” the news release said.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Brandyn O. Gorham, 30, of Wilson was treated at the scene, but later died at the scene of the shooting, police said.

On Sunday, Larry D. King, Jr. was arrested and charged with murder in connection with the shooting.

He’s being held without bond.

Anyone with information about the deadly shooting is asked to call Wilson police at 252-399-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 252-243-2255.