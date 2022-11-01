RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wilson man caught with more than 700 videos and 1,500 photos of child pornography has been sentenced to 20 years in prison, federal prosecutors said.

The U.S. Department of Justice said Jose Lopez, 20, received his 240-month sentence Tuesday from U.S. District Judge Terrence W. Boyle after pleading guilty to a charge of possession of child pornography.

Prosecutors said in court that the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received eight reports of illegal activity from an IP address in Wilson from February-August 2021. Lopez’s house was searched on Oct. 25, 2021, and devices including phones and laptops were seized, authorities said.

Prosecutors said they found on those devices hundreds of videos and images of children — including some infants and toddlers — engaging in sexual acts or displaying their genitals.

They also said Lopez expressed a desire to have sex with children and bragged about raping three minors, including a 9-year-old girl.