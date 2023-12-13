WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A 64-year-old Wilson man was injured in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday.

Wilson police were called to the 3100 block of U.S. 301 South around 3:46 p.m. on Tuesday in reference to a traffic accident with injury.

Officers found a GFL Environmental Services vehicle that collided with a tree and came to rest near the Willow Springs Golf Course, police said.

The driver, Daniel Blue, was transported by helicopter to the ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville where he remains in stable condition.

The investigation is still ongoing.

The Wilson Police Department is encouraging anyone with information regarding this case to contact the Wilson Police Department at 252-399-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 252-243-2255.