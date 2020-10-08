Wilson man led deputies on 100+ mph chase on I-95 before crashing, sheriff’s office says

KENLY, N.C. (WNCN) – A Wilson man faces a litany of charges after he led deputies on a high-speed chase on Interstate-95 on Wednesday before crashing near Kenly, the Nash County Sheriff’s Office said.

Just after 6 p.m., the Nash County Sheriff’s Office was taking part in a a joint Interdiction Operation on I-95.

A Nash County deputy attempted to pull over a Chevrolet Malibu near mile marker 133 for a traffic violation but the driver sped off on I-95 south.

The sheriff’s office said the chase reached speeds of more than 100 mph as the driver was weaving in and out of traffic and even using the shoulder to pass other vehicles.

As the chase approached Kenly, officers deployed stop sticks to end the chase.

The driver tried to swerve around the stop sticks but instead lost control of his vehicle and slammed into a tractor-trailer near mile marker 105, which is by the Bagley Road exit.

The driver ran from the scene to a nearby hotel.

Law enforcement arrived at the hotel and set up a perimeter.

The suspect was located hiding in a hotel room and was taken into custody without incident.

The suspect, identified as Nazeer Dijon Vick, had a book bag with him when he was arrested.

The sheriff’s office said that book bag contained 143 grams of crack cocaine, 78 grams of fentanyl, 269 grams of marijuana and a loaded .357 revolver.

Vick was transported to Wilson Medical Center for evaluation of any injuries that

may have been suffered the crash.

He was released from the hospital and taken to the Nash County jail.

He faces charges of:

Trafficking in heroin

Maintaining a vehicle/place for a controlled substance

Possession of cocaine

Conspiracy to traffic heroin/opiates

Possession w/ intent to sell/deliver marijuana

Possession w/ intent to sell/deliver MDMA

Felony fleeing to elude arrest

Possession of a firearm by a felon

He’s being held on a $1 million secured bond.

The southbound lanes of I-95 were closed briefly Wednesday while authorities investigated the chase and crash.