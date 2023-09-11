NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies on Monday announced the arrest of a Wilson man who was caught with more than 250 grams of methamphetamine late last month.

The bust took place in Nash County when a deputy stopped a 2019 Toyota Corolla on Old Bailey Highway toward Nashville for a vehicle violation on Aug. 27, according to a news release from the Nash County Sheriff’s Office.

Photo from Nash County Sheriff’s Office.

While the car was pulled over, deputies discovered the driver did not have a valid driver’s license.

Deputies said they then “developed probable cause” to search the Toyota.

Inside the car, they found 262 grams of methamphetamine, the news release said. A photo released by deputies Monday showed meth wrapped in plastic and a box of Grand Old Parr Scotch — in which the meth was possibly hidden.

Rigoberto Solorio Diaz, 18, was arrested in the incident, deputies said.

Diaz was charged with trafficking methamphetamine by transportation, trafficking methamphetamine by possession and maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance.

He is currently in the Nash County Jail under a $250,000 secure bond.