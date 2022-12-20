RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wilson man played his son’s birthday and jersey numbers — and it made him $120,000 richer.

North Carolina Education Lottery officials on Tuesday identified Joseph Gardner Jr. as the latest big winner of a Cash 5 drawing.

The 60-year-old won the jackpot by matching the five balls in the Dec. 6 drawing. He says he plays a combination of the jersey numbers his son wore when he played sports along with his birthday.

“I was totally shocked to be frank with you,” Gardner said. “It was a pretty good night to say the least.”

Gardner bought his ticket at The Grocery Door in Wilson.

He collected his prize Monday and it totaled $85,213 after taxes were withheld. He says he plans to pay bills and have some home repairs done.