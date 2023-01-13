WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wilson man was extra lucky after winning a $110,000 Cash 5 jackpot prize.

Walter Clark took his chances on a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won the $110,000 jackpot.

Clark bought his lucky Quick Pick ticket from the Circle H Stores on Raleigh Road Parkway West in Wilson. He matched all five white balls in the December 22, 2022 drawing.

Clark picked up his prize at the lottery headquarters and took home $78,376 after taxes.

Cash 5 is one of four lottery games in North Carolina where players have the option of buying their tickets through a retail location or Online Play, either through the lottery’s website or with the NC Lottery Official Mobile App. Cash 5 tickets are $1 and drawings are held every night.

The odds of winning a Cash 5 jackpot are 1 in 962,598. Friday’s jackpot is $359,000.