WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wilson mother was arrested this week after her newborn baby was taken to the hospital with a broken leg last month, police said Saturday.

The incident was reported on Sept. 21 as a child abuse call at Wilson Medical Center at 1705 Tarboro St., according to a news release from the Wilson Police Department.

Hospital staffers told police that a 15-day-old baby was suffering from a broken femur, which is the thigh bone, the news release said.

The infant was taken to ECU Health Medical Center for additional treatment, police said.

“Due to the nature of the incident, the case was assigned to the Criminal Investigations Division,” officers said in the news release.

After the investigation, police said Sharion Delois Hinnant, 30, was charged with felony intentional child abuse with serious injury.

Hinnant was arrested on Thursday and held without bond, according to police.