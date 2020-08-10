Wilson police ID 5-year-old killed in shooting; suspect still on the run

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Wilson police have released the name of the 5-year-old killed in a shooting at a home Sunday afternoon.

The incident was reported just after 5:30 p.m. in the 5100 block of Archers Road, which is in the northern part of the city, according to police.

Darius N. Sessoms

Officers arrived to find a 5-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound.

EMS workers and police began “performing lifesaving efforts” at the scene, police said.

The child, identified as Cannon Hinnant, was taken to Wilson Medical Center, but later died, police said.

“The Wilson Police Department sends its sincerest condolences and prayers to the family of Cannon during this tragic time,” the Department said in a release Monday morning.

A man who has lived in the neighborhood for 15 years says he’s never seen anything like the scene Sunday.

“It’s usually quiet here. You might hear cars kind of loud and stuff like that, but as far as this right here going on, no, you don’t see nothing like this. It’s sad, it hurts and justice needs to be served,” said Frank Harvey.

Just after 9 p.m., police said they had issued a murder warrant in the case for Darius N. Sessoms, 25, of Wilson.

Sessoms is still on the run as of Monday morning.

Sessoms has multiple felony drug charges from over the years, multiple felony probation violations, and charges for possessing stolen firearms and resisting a public official.

Wilson police said they are “actively investigating this case.”

Police later said that Sessoms was last seen driving a black 2019 Toyota Corolla with NC plate number TCH-2773. The car’s front bumper is missing.

Anyone with information regarding Sessoms or the case is asked to contact the Wilson Police Department at 252-399-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 252-243-2255.