WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — City police say a 9-year-old brought a handgun to a school.

The Wilson Police Department said Thursday that an investigation was underway into the incident Wednesday at Sallie B. Howard School of Arts and Science.

They say they were called after a gun was found on school property.

Police say the administration was alerted and the gun was recovered without incident.

The Department of Juvenile Justice was notified and a complaint was made against the child.

