Wilson police investigating after elderly man found shot to death

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Wilson police are investigating a murder after an elderly man was found shot to death Sunday afternoon.

According to officials, Wilson police officers resonded to the 1000-block of Randolph Street in reference to a person who had been shot.

When they arrived at the scene they found Donald G. Aycock, 78, of Wilson, dead from a gunshot wound.

The shooting is currently under investigation.

The Wilson Police Department is encouraging anyone with information regarding this case to contact the Wilson Police Department at 252-399-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 252-243-2255.