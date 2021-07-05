Wilson police investigating after man fatally shot on Fourth of July

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Wilson police are investigating after a man was fatally shot on Fourth of July morning, according to a news release.

Officers responded to the 1700-block of Augusta Circle in reference to a shots fired call at approximately 3:12 a.m., police said.

When officers got to the scene they found Brandon J. Bowens, 33, of Wilson, with a gunshot wound.

Bowens was taken to Wilson Medical Center where he then died from his injuries, officials said.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

The Wilson Police Department is encouraging anyone with information regarding this case to contact the Wilson Police Department at 252-399-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 252-243-2255.