WILSON, N,C, (WNCN) — Wilson police said there were no injuries after a shooting in a Walmart parking lot Monday.

Officers responded to a “shots fired” call at 1:05 p.m. outside the store at 2500 Forest Hills Road West, police said.

Police told CBS 17 that a “group of people” were shooting at one another and then left the area.

The scene is secured and there is no threat to the public, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.