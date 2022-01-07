Wilson police officer, president of police athletic league dies, officials say

Capt. Reggie Smith (right) in a photo from Wilson police.

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) – A 23-year veteran Wilson police officer, who also served as a mentor for youth, has died, the police department announced Friday.

Capt. Reggie Smith first started with Wilson police as a patrol officer. He progressed through the ranks and became a captain in 2018, according to a news release from Wilson police.

“Smith was an integral part of the Wilson Police Athletic League, most recently serving as president,” the news release said.

During his role as officer and as a part of the athletic league, Smith was “as a mentor and friend to countless Wilson youth,” officials said.

Smith died from a medical condition while in the line of duty, according to the news release.

“The Wilson Police Department will honor his memory in the coming days,” officials said.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete.

No other information about Smith’s death was released.