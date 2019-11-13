Wilson police setting up perimeter following shooting

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) – Wilson police are establishing a perimeter at a shooting scene near Goldsboro Street, officials said.

Police confirmed an incident occurred near the 1800 block of Goldsboro Street Wednesday morning.

The shooting did not involve a Wilson police officer, officials said.

CBS 17 has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story as it develops.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now