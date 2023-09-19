WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Officers are looking to connect with citizens in an effort to better serve the City of Wilson, the Wilson Police Department shared Tuesday.

Police plan to host two ‘Chat with the Commanders’ meetings where the public can meet the police department’s commanders for their district.

Attendees are invited to ask questions or discuss any concerns they have.

“We look forward to seeing everyone and have the opportunity to answer any questions that concern your community,” the police department said.

The first meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 13 at the Tabernacle Church at 1815 Airport Blvd. West for the North and West districts.

The second meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 30 at the Reid Street Community Center at 901 Reid St. South for the South and Central districts.

Both meetings are expected to run until 7:30 p.m.

Click here to find out which district you reside in.