Wilson residents ask why barrier is blocking off new sidewalk

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A new sidewalk has been built around Wilson Community College, but barriers have also gone up to keep pedestrians from using it. A viewer reached out to CBS 17 about the situation and wanted answers.

“They cut from there to this parking lot here to go back to the grocery store or the gas station,” Ala Jabar said.

Jabar works across the street. He said people have been walking in the road because the sidewalk is closed.

Jeff Ramos has been serving up fresh seafood from his food truck at Ward at Herring Boulevard for 12 years. He’s seen it, too.

“There is a need for a sidewalk right here,” Ramos said.

In addition to the community college, there’s also a high school and a school for the deaf nearby.

“I don’t know what’s really going on with it,” Ramos said.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said the first stretch of sidewalk was completed early this year. Soon after, it received a complaint from a guy that lives nearby. NCDOT said he expressed concern for the visually impaired and explained that those individuals might not realize only parts of the sidewalk were done.

NCDOT took that into consideration. It decided to block off the sidewalk until the entire project is complete.

“We got a lot of neighborhood down that way and they can walk back and forth. And then we got school kids, people that don’t drive, and stuff like that. So it’ll do us good,” neighbor James Dean said.

Then there are those that question the need for the sidewalk to begin with.

“It’s a waste of taxpayer money, my money,” Glenda Vaughn said.

NCDOT said it is working with the city on the project. The idea is to connect more people to downtown.

The hope is to have the project completed by the end of December.

