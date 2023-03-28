WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested for his role in the death of 14-year-old Bernard Williams on Monday, according to the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office.

CBS 17 previously reported that Bernard Williams, 14, was found deceased in a ditch near Landfill Road and U.S. Highway 264 Alt East on Sunday morning. The sheriff’s office said Williams’ death was being investigated as a homicide.

On Monday, shortly before 11:40 a.m., the sheriff’s office surrounded 19-year-old Rasheem Tytavious Battle’s home in Wilson. He was given commands to come out of his house and surrender.

Deputies said at 12:07 p.m., Battle surrendered himself to law enforcement without incident. Battle was taken into custody and was charged with first degree murder.

A search warrant was executed at Battle’s home and deputies seized items related to the crime.

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office determined that Williams was killed by a gunshot in the area where he was found.

Anyone with additional information should contact the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office at 252-237-2118.