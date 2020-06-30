Wilson teen charged with murdering elderly man in weekend shooting

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) – A Wilson teenager is charged with murder after an elderly man was found shot to death on Sunday afternoon, Wilson police said.

Wilson police officers responded to the 1000-block of Randolph Street in reference to a person who had been shot.

When they arrived at the scene they found Donald G. Aycock, 78, of Wilson, dead from a gunshot wound.

Alin J. Gatling, 18, was arrested Monday and charged with one count of open murder, police said Tuesday morning.

Gatling is being held without bond.

Police did not say what the motive was or if the suspect and victim were known to each other.

The Wilson Police Department is encouraging anyone with information regarding this case to contact the Wilson Police Department at 252-399-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 252-243-2255.