WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wilson teen has been charged with attempted first-degree murder in connection to a July 12 shooting.

At 1:12 a.m., Wilson police responded to the 800 block of Graham Street in reference to a shots-fired call.

Once officers arrived, it was determined that a residence was struck several times and was occupied by multiple individuals. No injuries were reported during the incident.

Officers were able to identify 18-year-old Sincere Rasheed Lewis as a suspect. In addition to attempted murder, he was charged with 10 counts of discharging a firearm into occupied property.

Lewis was arrested Friday and given a $1 million bond.

The case is still under investigation.

The Wilson Police Department is encouraging anyone with information regarding this case to contact the Wilson Police Department at 252-399-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 252-243-2255.