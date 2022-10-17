WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — The city of Wilson is joining others, including Raleigh, by soon launching a downtown social district that will allow relaxed rules for drinking alcohol in certain areas and times.

The social districts, which are also called “sip and stroll” areas, are growing among towns and cities to draw more people to those areas.

The Wilson City Council approved the plan in mid-June.

The Wilson effort will start Oct. 26 and is limited to just a few blocks.

The rules of the plan allow people to take alcoholic drinks from an establishment out of the business and into downtown areas — and other businesses.

Businesses can decide individually if they do not want people with alcoholic drinks.

Raleigh launched such a social district over the summer. Fayetteville is exploring the idea.