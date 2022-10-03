WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman accused of attempted murder, malicious castration, felony child abuse and first degree kidnapping was arrested by the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office on Friday.

The arrest of Bracey Renee Byrd, 33, of Wilson, came after a child was brought in with third degree burns to the emergency department of Wilson Medical Center. Investigators confirmed that Byrd is the adopted stepmother of the abused male child.

Booking photo of Bracey Renee Byrd, 33. (Wilson County Sheriff’s Office)

Medical staff reported the injuries to the Wilson Department of Social Services, advising that the wounds “did not appear to be self-inflicted”. The child was transported to the UNC Burn Center for further treatment.

In a press release, the sheriff’s office said they had “received a referral” from Wilson County DSS on July 29 in reference to possible child abuse.

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office said the child’s injuries included bruising to the face, arms, head, upper and lower legs, back and genital area. The sheriff’s office says medical officials also reported that some of the child’s injuries did not appear to have been current and were “in the healing process” when the child was taken to the hospital with severe burns.

The full extent of Bracey’s charges are:

1 count of attempted murder

1 count of felony child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury

1 count of malicious castration

1 count of 1st degree kidnapping

3 counts of felony child abuse with serious injury

Bracey was given a $2 million secure bond after her arrest.