Wilson’s ‘Whirligig Park’ wins online contest, gets named a ‘Great Place in America’

WILSON, N.C. (WNCT) — Voters chose the Vollis Simpson Whirligig Park as the winner of the 2019 Great Places in America “People’s Choice” award given by the American Planning Association.

The park won an online competition with Nicollet Commons Park in Burnsville, Minnesota, and Davis Square in Somerville, Massachusetts.

APA awards one “People’s Choice” award annually during Community Planning Month.

“We are honored to win the APA’s Great Places People’s Choice Award,” said Jeff Bell, Whirligig Park Director. “We are grateful to be recognized for our work. The Vollis Simpson Whirligig Park truly is a great place, one that is loved locally and known nationally for its cultural and economic impact on our community.”

The park opened in November 2017 and preserves the works of the late Vollis Simpson, a renowned local folk artist.

“The Whirligig Park is one of Wilson’s greatest treasures, not only for the art and the gathering space but for the community vision and collaboration that went into its creation,” said Wilson Mayor Bruce Rose. “As we celebrate two years since the park’s opening, we are extremely grateful for receiving the People’s Choice Award and being recognized nationally. The people of Wilson know what a treasure we have here – it’s great to see the rest of the country loves it at much as we do.”

The Whirligig Park was also recently recognized as a Great Place for Public Art from the North Carolina Chapter of APA.

