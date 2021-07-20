Win free coffee for a year at Dunkin’ grand opening in Sanford

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – Dunkin’ is offering customers the chance to win free coffee for a year at the grand opening of its new “store of the future” in Sanford on Wednesday morning.

The new restaurant will open at 2231 Jefferson Davis Highway and will award free coffee for a year to the first 25 guests in the drive-thru at 5 a.m. The store will also surprise guests with free coffee for a year throughout the week.

The restaurant will feature Dunkin’s next-generation design, with a modern atmosphere, innovative technologies, and is designed to be 25 percent more energy-efficient than a standard Dunkin’.

Dunkin’s signature cold beverages will be served through a new tap system serving eight consistently cold beverages such as coffees, iced teas, cold brew coffee and nitro infused cold brew coffee.

Dunkin’ on Demand allows members of the DD Perks Rewards program to order ahead on the mobile app and get in and out of the store faster.

“Dunkin’s next-generation stores have been exceedingly well-received, and we are proud to bring this innovative restaurant to the community,” said franchisee, Pathik Patel. “The new modern design and technology updates will grab the attention of Dunkin’ fans old and new and help keep Sanford running on Dunkin’ for years to come.”

The restaurant will be open daily from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.