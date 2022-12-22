RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A wind chill advisory has been issued for much of the Triangle before an arctic blast arrives before Christmas.

The advisory is currently in effect from 7 p.m. Friday until Saturday morning.

The arctic air will get here Friday, and winds gusts could reach up to 40 miles per hour.

High temperatures over the holiday weekend will reach the low 30s, and the wind chill on Saturday morning will make it feel like temperatures are in the single digits, the CBS 17 Weather Team said.

Make sure to take your cold weather precautions if you are heading outside, as officials said frostbite is possible is precautions are not taken.

