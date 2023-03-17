RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Nash seems to be a lucky county.

A Whitakers woman woman won a $327,875 jackpot in the March 3 Cash 5 drawing. She was one of two people to match all five white balls, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery. Kelvin Hardy, also of the county, was the other person.

Bryant purchased her lucky ticket using Online Play on the lottery’s website. She went to lottery headquarters Thursday to collect her prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $233,611.