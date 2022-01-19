Winter storms in central NC: School districts cancel after-school activities for Thursday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A number of central North Carolina school districts are bracing for another round of inclement winter weather. A storm that is forecast to move in beginning Thursday night could bring up to 6 inches of snow to some areas.

In response, some school systems have canceled after-school and athletic activities for Thursday. A few have already decided to make Friday a remote instruction day.

The following districts have announced schedule changes:

Cumberland County Schools will release two hours early on Thursday. Friday will be an asynchronous remote learning day for all students.

Durham Public Schools canceled Thursday’s after-school and athletic activities.

Halifax County Schools canceled Thursday’s after-school and athletic activities.

Hoke County Schools will have an asynchronous remote learning day on Friday.

Johnston County Schools canceled Thursday’s after-school and athletic activities.

Pine Springs Preparatory Academy will be closed Friday.

Sampson County Schools canceled Thursday’s after-school activities and will be in remote learning on Friday.

Wake County Public Schools said all participants in activities must be off campus by 8 p.m. Thursday.

To submit a school closure or similar notice, email newstips@cbs17.com.