Winter storms may cause gas prices in NC may rise by another 20 cents in coming weeks, expert says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Gas prices have been climbing lately both in North Carolina and around the country.

One of the recent culprits is the winter storms that have impacted many parts of the nation. Eleven refineries in Texas and one in Kansas have at least partially shut down due to extremely cold temperatures.

“We’re talking about millions of barrels per day of oil-refining capacity that is lost to power outages, to freezing temperatures, that have crippled refineries,” said AAA Carolinas spokesperson Ernie King.

According to GasBuddy, the national average price for a gallon of gas has increased more than 10 cents in the past week and 20 cents in the past month. The national average, as of Thursday, was $2.60. North Carolina’s average price per gallon was $2.43.

King said drivers can expect prices to go up by 10 to 20 cents in the coming weeks.