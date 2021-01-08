Winter weather leads to closures, schedule changes for some central NC school systems

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Winter weather expected in central North Carolina on Friday has led to some school closures or schedule changes.

Wake and Durham counties are among the areas under a winter weather advisory from 1 a.m. Friday through 1 a.m. Saturday. Slippery roads and hazardous travel conditions are concerns Friday morning and then again on Friday night into Saturday.

The following school districts announced changes to their schedules for Friday: