Winter weather leads to closures, schedule changes for some central NC school systems

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Winter weather expected in central North Carolina on Friday has led to some school closures or schedule changes.

Wake and Durham counties are among the areas under a winter weather advisory from 1 a.m. Friday through 1 a.m. Saturday. Slippery roads and hazardous travel conditions are concerns Friday morning and then again on Friday night into Saturday.

The following school districts announced changes to their schedules for Friday:

  • Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools – Buildings closed, students learning remotely
  • Chatham County Schools – Students will have a remote learning day
  • Franklin County Schools – Students will learn remotely, staff have the option to work remotely
  • Harnett County Schools – Students will remain remote
  • Lee County Schools – Closed to students and staff
  • Moore County Schools – Closed for students, optional work day for staff
  • Orange County Schools – Buildings closed, students continue asynchronous learning
  • Vance County Schools – Students will learn remotely

