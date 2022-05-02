ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — With more than 100 open positions, the North Carolina Department of Transportation will have a job fair in Rocky Mount on Tuesday.

Part of the event will focus on former QVC workers who were laid off after a massive fire about one week before Christmas destroyed a significant part of the company’s presence in Rocky Mount.

QVC workers will be allowed to “meet with hiring managers” during the first hour of the fair, which starts at 9 a.m.

NCDOT officials said more than 100 jobs are open at the headquarters office, including driver’s license examiners, law enforcement inspectors and program coordinators.

A group of food trucks will also be at the job fair.

The job fair is taking place until 3 p.m. at the NCDOT headquarters at 1405 N. Church St.

Officials are asking job seekers to register in advance of the event. Click here to register.