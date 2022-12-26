ROBBINS, N.C. (WNCN/WGHP) — A large fire broke out at a business on Christmas Eve morning in Moore County.

The blaze was reported just after 11:35 a.m. at Holmes Building Systems at 2863 Plank Road in Robbins, according to Bryan Phillips, the Moore County fire marshal. The business, which was closed when the fire started, makes modular homes.

Smoke could be seen coming from the structure on Saturday.

Phillips said there were no injuries.

Heavy smoke and flames were showing when crews arrived, Phillips said.

Fire crews from Moore County were assisted by those from Chatham, Montgomery, Lee, and Randolph counties.

The fire was still active as of 5 p.m. on Monday.

“You have a lot of home construction materials in there. A lot of paints. A lot of gules. So, you had a lot of combustible materials in the structure,” Phillips said.

Around 100 people are employed at the plant. Several businesses in Robbins told CBS17 that the plant being shut down, due to the fire, will impact their businesses.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are assisting the Moore County Fire Marshal with the investigation.

They have not determined the cause yet and Phillips said it could take some time.

“This is a massive building. It looks approximately (like a) 95,000-square-foot building. So, it’s a lot of work in there to try to figure out where the fire originated from,” Phillips said.