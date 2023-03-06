HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman and two men have been charged with murder in the shooting deaths of two men in a car last month in Henderson, police said Monday.

The slain pair were found around 8 a.m. on February 7, according to the Henderson Police Department.

Police were dispatched to a suspicious vehicle parked along the road in the 200 block of Gholson Avenue. When officers arrived, they found two men dead in the car from apparent gunshot wounds.

Police said the pair who were killed were shot from inside the car.

They were identified as Kentrell Venable, 18, and Quavon Champion, 22, according to a news release.

Monday, police said a trio was charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of the men.

Antonio Ray Townes, 29, Shyheem Burton, 27, both of Vance County, and Tiffany Greene, 30, of Oxford are being held in the Vance County Detention Center without bond, police said.

“We are incredibly grateful for the support of the community during this investigation,” police said in the Monday news release.