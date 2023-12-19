Photo from Rocky Mount Police Dept.

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Police say they are looking for information about a woman and two men who stole athletic shoes and an entire box of clothing from a store this month in Rocky Mount.

The incident was reported at Snipes at 1587 Benvenue Road, according to a news release from the Rocky Mount Police Department.

Police said the robbery happened between 11:15 and 11:25 a.m. on Dec. 11.

Two men in their 20s were with a “tall, skinny woman,” police said.

The trio stole two pairs of Nike Jordan shoes along with a “box full” of clothing, officers said.

“The shoes and box were behind the counter at the time of the theft, and the box contained an unknown amount of apparel,” the news release said.

One man was wearing a light-colored jacket and had dreadlocks or some sort of hair extending down to his knees, according to the news release. A photo was released by police of two of the suspects.

Officers said anyone with info about the trio should contact the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1450 or 252-972-1411 or call Crimestoppers at 252-977-1111 for cash rewards.