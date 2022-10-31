SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — Police in Moore County are looking for five suspects they say are involved in thefts from a home improvement store.

Southern Pines police released seven photos Monday of four men and a woman who police said were involved in larcenies.

The photos also included images of two vehicles — a minivan and an SUV — that were driven to Lowe’s Home Improvement, where the thefts took place, police said.

Image from Southern Pines police

Images from Southern Pines police

Image from Southern Pines police

One photo appears to show a man carrying several items. Another photo shows a masked man operating a motorized shopping cart at the Lowe’s store at 10845 U.S. 15-501, according to police.

Officers said anyone with information about the people or vehicles should call the Southern Pines Police Department at (910) 692-7031, or the crime tip line at (910) 693-4110.

“All information provided will remain confidential and can be provided anonymously,” police said.