PINETOPS, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman who led authorities Sunday afternoon on both a vehicle and a foot chase has been charged with multiple offenses.

Around 4:15 p.m., the Pinetops Police Department was notified in reference to a suspicious vehicle at a residence on South Sally Jenkins Street.

When the officer arrived, the vehicle fled from the scene. The Pinetops officer attempted to stop the vehicle, police said.

The vehicle refused to stop for blue lights and siren and continued at a high rate of speed into the county. The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office was contacted and assisted with the chase, according to police.

During the chase, the suspect struck an Edgecombe County Sheriff’s patrol vehicle and continued to flee, police said. The suspect’s vehicle eventually wrecked on N.C. 111/122 North.

The driver then fled on foot and was apprehended by the Pinetops police after a brief chase.

The suspect was identified as Rosalynd Angelika Moody. She was charged with:

flee/elude arrest with motor vehicle

driving while impaired

driving while license revoked

assault with physical injury on a law enforcement officer

injury to personal property

Moody was placed in the Edgecombe County Jail under a $52,000 secured bond.

Both the Pinetops officer and the Edgecombe County deputy were treated at Vidant Medical in Tarboro and released.