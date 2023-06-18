ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was arrested nearby after an armed robbery at a Rocky Mount gas station early Sunday, police said.

The incident was reported just after 12:10 a.m. at the Speedway at 1493 N. Wesleyan Blvd., according to a news release from the Rocky Mount Police Department.

During the robbery, a woman took out a gun and demanded cash, police said.

Police responded to the scene and found a woman in a field behind the gas station, the news release said.

Lorale Condolia Watson, 33, was found with property from the store, police said.

She was arrested and charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and resisting arrest, the news release said.

Watson was issued a $50,000 secured bond and held in the Nash County Jail.