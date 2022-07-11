ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Police say they’ve arrested a woman in Roanoke Rapids after they attempted to check her well-being and she fled from them.

At about 3:45 a.m. Saturday, police say an officer found a car running with its lights on in the parking lot of a car dealership in the area of East 10th St.

The officer approached the car and says he found 34-year-old Linda Pittman of the Winterville area whose head appeared “slumped over” as if she was asleep.

He knocked on her window multiple times to try and wake her up.

Pittman finally looked up, but became irate and refused to roll the window down for the officer to speak with her and check on her well-being, according to a report.

It says she then placed the car into drive and tried to drive away from the officer.

The officer says he opened her car door, placed the car in park and took her out of the car.

He claims he smelled alcohol on her and found a handgun in the vehicle.

Pittman was arrested under the suspicion of driving while impaired and carrying a concealed weapon, according to police.

She was placed under a $500 bond and has a court date scheduled for August 25.