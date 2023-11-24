TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman after drugs were seized during a search originally intended for her boyfriend, according to the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office.

On Nov. 21, deputies executed a search warrant of the home of Christopher Whitaker on Acorn Hill Road in Tarboro. Deputies say information gathered over a months-long investigation indicated that Whitaker possessed firearms and was dealing methamphetamine.

According to deputies, Whitaker left before the execution of the search warrant but located his girlfriend, Jessica Lynn Brazerol, in the home.

During the search, detectives found a handgun, nine grams of methamphetamine and grams of synthetic cannabinoids.

Firearm, narcotics (Courtesy Edgecombe Co. Sheriffs Office)

Brazerol was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was released on a $7,500 unsecured bond.

Whitaker, who is on federal probation and has not been located, is charged with the following:

Possession of a firearm by felon

Possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver methamphetamine

Possession of synthetic cannabinoid

Maintaining a dwelling/place to store controlled substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Whitaker, contact the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office at 252-641-7911.