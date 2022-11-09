ERWIN, N.C. (WNCN) — One woman was arrested for murder following a deadly shooting in Erwin on Wednesday night, according to Police Chief Johnathan Johnson.

Shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a domestic incident in the 600 block of Lucas Road. While en route, the officers were told that shots were fired.

After arriving, officers found Robert Williams, 31, shot. Williams was later pronounced dead by EMS on scene.

Chief Johnson confirmed to CBS 17 that Jaimie Strickland, 31, was arrested and charged with murder at about 11:30 p.m. that same evening.

Police said Williams and Strickland were in a relationship.

The investigation is ongoing.