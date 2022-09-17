WEST END, N.C. (WNCN) — Moore County deputies say they arrested a woman after a drug bust in West End.

Deputies say they executed a search warrant Thursday on the 600 block of NC Highway 73 after a drug investigation.

(Moore County Sheriff’s Office)

They found cocaine, oxycodone, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and marijuana paraphernalia, according to reports.

Sharitta Tara Wilson, 44, of West End, was arrested.

She is charged with trafficking in cocaine by possession, possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, felony possession of cocaine, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling place for controlled substances, simple possession of schedule II controlled substance, simple possession of schedule VI controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

Wilson received a $10,000 secured bond.

She is scheduled to appear in court Oct. 5.