Woman arrested in Vance County with 150,000 doses of heroin

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Henderson Police

HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was arrested with 150,000 doses of heroin that had an estimated street value of nearly $1 million, Henderson police say.

On Wednesday morning, officers pulled over a car on Interstate 85. During the traffic stop, officers seized the 150,000 doses of heroin along with two containers of marijuana and $742 in U.S. Currency.

Courtesy: Henderson Police Department

The driver of the car, Niamani Faith Dantzler-Sneed, 25, was arrested and charged with three counts of trafficking heroin, possession with intent to sell, manufacture and deliver heroin, maintaining a vehicle to keep controlled substances, and misdemeanor possession of a schedule VI controlled substance.

Niamani Faith Dantzler-Sneed

Dantzler-Sneed was placed behind bars on a $231,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories