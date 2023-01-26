SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman on Thursday in connection with breaking and entering to a vehicle and using a stolen credit card to purchase gift cards, according to deputies.

In October, the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a breaking and entering into a vehicle near Rocky River Road in Sanford. Deputies said the victim was hiking in the area and returned to find their vehicle window shattered and items missing.

The sheriff’s office also said the suspect later used one of the victim’s stolen credit cards to buy gift cards and other items, and provided her real name during one of the transactions.

Investigators identified Serenity Ivey, 27, as the suspect and arrested her on Thursday.

Ivey is charged with felony breaking and entering a motor vehicle, four counts of felony financial card theft, eight counts of felony obtaining property by false pretense, two counts of felony identity theft, misdemeanor damage to personal property and misdemeanor larceny.

Ivey will appear in court on Monday.