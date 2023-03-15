SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Sanford police said they busted a woman who had $200,000 worth of drugs at her home on Monday.

The woman, who is now being held on an $800,000 secured bond, was also wanted in Fayetteville for several charges including heroin trafficking, police said.

The incident happened around noon Monday when Sanford police executed a search warrant at a home in the 200 block of Turning Leaf Way, according to a news release from police.

During the search, police seized about 8 pounds or 3628.74 grams of heroin, the news release said. Sanford police released a photo of the drugs that were seized.

Anesha Danielle Stephens, 38, was arrested and charged with two counts of trafficking in heroin and maintaining a dwelling for the keeping of a controlled substance, police said.

For the Sanford drug charges, she was held in the Lee County Jail with a secured bond set at $300,000.

The existing warrants in Fayetteville were for trafficking in heroin, trafficking in synthetic cannabinoids, manufacturing marijuana and maintaining a dwelling for keeping of a controlled substance, the news release said.

Stephens had an additional secured bond set at $500,000 for the Fayetteville charges, according to police.