HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was arrested in Vance County for having crack cocaine and was served with several outstanding warrants spanning multiple central North Carolina counties, according to the sheriff’s office.

Last Friday, deputies with the Vance County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit arrested Jessica Edwards at Food Lion located at 1650 North Garnett Street in Henderson. They served her with outstanding warrants.

The Narcotics Unit had probable cause to search the vehicle Edwards was driving. The sheriff’s office said heroin and crack cocaine were found inside the vehicle.

She was charged with possessing heroin, felony possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Edwards was also served with outstanding warrants in the following jurisdictions:

Wake County- misdemeanor larceny

Wake County- misdemeanor larceny

Vance County- aid & abet driving with a revoked license

Vance County- aid & abet impaired driving

Vance County- possession of counterfeit instrument/currency/check

Vance County- misdemeanor larceny

Orange County- possession of heroin

Orange County- misdemeanor larceny

She was processed in the jail and received a $71,000 secured bond.