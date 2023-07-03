HALIFAX, N.C. (WNCN) — An Onslow County woman was charged Sunday morning after a chase involved deputies with the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, Halifax County sheriff’s deputies responded to Interstate 95 regarding an overturned vehicle. After arriving, deputies learned that a second vehicle was involved and was at The Oasis gas station on N.C. 903 waiting for law enforcement, the sheriff’s office said.

First responders and law enforcement later learned that the second vehicle left the gas station and got onto I-95 heading south. A member of the sheriff’s office was able to find the vehicle near mile marker 151.

A chase then ensued leading deputies into Nash County. With the assistance of the Nash County Sheriff’s Office, the driver was apprehended near the 138-mile marker.

Joy C. Dismukes, 39, of Richlands, was arrested and charged with flee to elude and expired registration. She received a $5,000 secured bond and will appear in court on Wednesday.