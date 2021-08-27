Woman charged in 2nd arrest linked to Moore County killing, deputies say

CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman has been charged in connection with the death of a man in western Moore County earlier this month, officials said Friday night.

The incident was reported on Aug. 12 when the Moore County Sheriff’s Office responded to the intersection of N.C. Highway 24-27 and Tarry Church Road to assist with a man found in the roadway with “multiple traumatic injuries.”

The victim, later identified as Bernabe Bello Mujica, 44, of Biscoe, died at the scene and the deputies began investigating the matter as a homicide.

Shamon Alan Thomas, 20, of Asheboro, was identified as a suspect. He was captured the next day after a chase down U.S. 220 through Guilford and Randolph counties, officials said.

Now, the Moore County Sheriff’s Office said a 37-year-old Asheboro woman is charged as an accessory to the homicide.

Hope Noel Moore is being held in the Moore County Detention Center under a $1 million secured bond. Her first court appearance is set for Sept. 15.