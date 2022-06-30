HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office says Roanoke Rapids police have arrested a woman Tuesday after the accidental shooting death of a 4-year-old back in May.

Shafika Gwynn, 39, is charged with failing to store a firearm to protect minors.

The incident happened around noon on May 20 along Delta Drive in South Rosemary, just west of Roanoke Rapids, according to Halifax County Chief Deputy Scott Hall.

He says the 4-year-old died from a gunshot wound that appears to be self-inflicted.

Deputies say an investigation led to warrants being issued on Gwynn.

She posted bond and is scheduled for a July 20 court date.