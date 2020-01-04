Woman charged in double-shooting at Erwin car wash, officials say

ERWIN, N.C. (WNCN) — A Dunn woman has been charged in a double shooting at an Erwin car wash early Friday morning, police said.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Friday at the Sunshine Car Wash on South 13th Street, according to Erwin police.

Police Chief Jonathan Johnson said a male and female victim were both shot and one of the victims required surgery. As of Friday afternoon, both victims were stable, Johnson said.

Coralee Hunt

Coralee Hunt, 33, is charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill/inflict serious injury.

Johnson said more arrests are likely.

The female victim was found at the car wash, suffering a gunshot wound to the back and thigh when police arrived.

The other victim, a man who was shot in the arm, was able to get away. He ran towards the fire department located several blocks away but was encountered by a deputy just before reaching the fire department.

Hunt is being held in the Harnett County Jail on a $350,000 secured bond.

