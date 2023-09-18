ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was charged Thursday in Rocky Mount with trafficking and possessing heroin.

The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant Thursday at 1145 Tarboro St. in Rocky Mount regarding an investigation into the selling of heroin. Rocky Mount Police Department Special Operations Unit and Tarboro Police Department assisted the sheriff’s office.

Deputies searched the residence and found 31 bricks of heroin which is roughly 1,550 individual bindles of heroin, a .22-caliber semi-automatic pistol, and around $2,400 in cash, the sheriff’s office said.

Johnika Harris, the targert of the investigation, was subsequently charged with:

Trafficking in heroin by possession,

Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute heroin,

Maintaining a vehicle/dwelling or place for controlled substance, and

Possession of a firearm by felon.

Harris received a $50,000 secured bond and was placed in the Edgecombe County Detention Center.