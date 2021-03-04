Woman charged in shooting at Roanoke Rapids Walmart; shooting suspect still on the run

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Roanoke Rapids police announced Thursday that a woman has been charged in connection with a shooting at a Walmart that left two teens injured in February.

Angelica Maria Dominguez (Roanoke Rapids Police Department)

Angelica Maria Dominguez, 19, is charged with felony conspiracy and felony obstruction of justice in connection with the case.

The charges are related to the shooting that occurred around noon in the parking lot of the Walmart located on Premier Boulevard on Feb. 26.

“What we’re piecing together here is that the suspect was inside of Walmart, he was exiting at the grocery area out into the parking lot,” Chief of Police B.L. Martin said last week.

That’s when one bullet was fired, officials said. The bullet traveled through both male victims. One man, an 18-year-old was hit in the upper area of his body, and the other, a 17-year-old, was hit in the lower area.

“There was one shot that was fired, but it actually hit both victims,” Martin said.

Police named O’Quevion Barnes, 19, as the suspect and said he is considered armed and dangerous.

“We ask anybody who sees him, please do not approach him, obviously we know that the weapon left with him, so we do consider him armed and dangerous,” Martin said.

Barnes is still on the run and is wanted in the shooting, police said.

Dominguez is being held in the Halifax County Detention Center under a $10,000 secured bond. She is scheduled to appear in court on April 22.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Roanoke Rapids Police Department or Crime Stoppers.